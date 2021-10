PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Zach Ertz’s time as a Philadelphia Eagle has come to an end. The Eagles are sending the three-time Pro Bowl tight end to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 5th-round pick. Trade: The Eagles have acquired CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick from Arizona in exchange for TE Zach Ertz. pic.twitter.com/bKIhzqbdKg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 15, 2021 Howie Roseman says while they didn’t call Arizona back until Friday, Ertz knew going into Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers that it was going to be his last game at Lincoln Financial Field. Ertz...

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO