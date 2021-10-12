CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers vs. Giants, NLDS Game 4 live updates: Buehler gets the start

By Staff report
OCRegister
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers are facing elimination after Monday’s 1-0 loss to the Giants. Game 4 starts at 6 p.m. at Dodger Stadium. Follow along for live updates from Southern California News Group and Bay Area News Group reporters from pregame to the final postgame interview:. (function(d, s, id) {var js,ijs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(d.getElementById(id))return;js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=”//embed.scribblelive.com/widgets/embed.js”;ijs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, ijs);}(document,...

www.ocregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Giants#Nlds#Nlds Game 4#Bay Area News Group
Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Giants vs. Dodgers schedule: MLB playoffs live stream, TV channel, start times for NLDS matchup

The arch rival San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers begin their best-of-five NLDS on Friday at Oracle Park in San Francisco. This marks the first time in the modern era -- i.e., 1900 onward -- that the Dodgers and Giants franchises have met in the postseason. It's also a true clash of titans, as the Giants during the regular season went 107-55 and finished a game ahead of the 106-56 Dodgers. This NLDS now owns the record for most combined wins, 213, by two teams meeting in a playoff series. It's also the first time that two teams winning at least 105 games each during the regular season have met in the playoffs.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Mookie Betts, Fernando Tatis Jr. Lead MLB in Jersey Sales; 4 Dodgers in Top 10

The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers remain the most popular team in baseball when it comes to jersey sales. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts had the top-selling jersey in MLB for the second straight season. He was joined in the top 10 by teammates Clayton Kershaw (fifth), Cody Bellinger (sixth) and World Series MVP Corey Seager (eighth).
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The Red Sox Demoralized the Astros. Now What?

Well, things are looking pretty bleak right now for the Astros. They didn’t necessarily need to win Monday night’s Game 3 at Fenway Park. Falling behind 2–1 in a best-of-seven series isn’t that bad. At a minimum, all they had to do was this: Win one of the three games in Boston to send the series ...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The Complete Chaos of the Championship Series

It took only two games each for both the American League and National League Championship Series to diverge into complete chaos. No specific formula can help us understand how we got here. We can’t retrace our steps back to the first pitch of the first game, or even the first pitch of the first ...
MLB
OCRegister

Whicker: Before Dodgers could win Game 3, some unfamiliar arms had to prevent losing

LOS ANGELES — It happened at twilight, a good hour for Dodgers and other vampires. With one tomahawking swing, Cody Bellinger reminded the Atlanta Braves that the late innings at Dodger Stadium are still the Valley of the Shadow of Death, no matter how many fans had already left the bandwagon and boarded their SUVs.
MLB
OCRegister

Alexander: Dodgers finding not all 0-2 NLCS deficits are alike

If there was a moment Sunday night that reminded us that this isn’t last year, it was the renewal of the Will Smith vs. Will Smith rivalry in the ninth inning in suburban Atlanta. Will The Elder gave up a memorable home run to Will The Younger during the 2020...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy