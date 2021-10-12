CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple stock slips on report chip shortage may impede iPhone production

By Wallace Witkowski
 7 days ago
Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares declined in the extended session Tuesday following a report that the tech giant is expected to cut iPhone production because of the ongoing global chip shortage. Apple shares declined 1% after hours, following a 0.9% decline to close the regular session at $141.51. On Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported that Apple will likely cut iPhone 13 production by up to 10 million phones in 2021, following the company’s forecast of making 90 million earlier in the year. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) are having trouble delivering enough components to Apple, an unidentified source told Bloomberg. Broadcom shares declined 0.8% after hours, and Texas Instruments shares were down 1.3%.

Detroit News

Apple poised to slash iPhone production goals due to chip crunch

Apple Inc. is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 by as many as 10 million units because of prolonged chip shortages, according to people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg News reports. The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the...
CELL PHONES
investing.com

Apple Falls on Report of Cut in iPhone Output Target Due to Chip Crunch

Investing.com – Apple stock (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock traded 0.7% lower in Wednesday’s premarket trading as concerns mount that the ongoing shortage of chips may finally come to hit production of iPhone13. According to a Bloomberg report, the company is likely to cut its projected iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 by...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Apple may have problems getting enough chips for the iPhone 13

It seems that Apple has found some problems with the production of its latest iPhone 13 lineup. Cupertino has allegedly cut its iPhone production goals by up to 10 million units due to ongoing chip shortages. “The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the last...
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Apple may cut iPhone 13 production by 10 million devices

Apple Inc. is likely to cut production of the iPhone 13 by up to 10 million devices due to a global processor shortage, citing people familiar with the situation. Reportedly, Apple aimed to build 90 million copies of the new iPhone models by the end of the year. According to the source, Apple informed its suppliers that the number of devices would be reduced because chip vendors like Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments are having difficulty delivering components.
CELL PHONES
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
