Madison man facing several homicide charges in fatal crash that killed 3 teens
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man is facing several homicide charges for his involvement in a deadly crash that killed three high school students on Oct. 2. Eric N. Mehring is facing three counts on each of the following charges: second-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, and homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He’s also facing one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.www.channel3000.com
