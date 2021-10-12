15 Movies And Shows To Watch On HBO Max Around Halloween

It’s that time of year again when the days are shorter, nights are darker, and there’s a chill in the air. Oh, and it’s also Halloween time. As you prepare for the spookiest and kookiest of all holidays, you are probably trying to find as many ways to spend your evenings and weekends as you prepare your costume, decorations, and decide which candy you will leave out for all those trick-or-treaters. Well, you’ll be glad to learn that there are dozens upon dozens of Halloween movies on HBO Max that range from mildly scary to those that make you lock your doors, check the windows, and maybe even sleep with a bat (or Bible) under your pillow.