Report: Less Than Half Of NYC's Open Streets Are Operational

It's now been over 14 months since Mayor Bill de Blasio first introduced his Open Streets plan, which was initially intended to give pedestrians and cyclists more space to safely spread out during the early days of the pandemic. Since then, the program has blossomed into several successful offshoots, including Open Restaurants and Open Culture, and the City Council has passed legislation requiring that the city make Open Streets a permanent program and expand to serve less wealthy neighborhoods that need them most.