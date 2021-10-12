CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World-renowned cellist Jesús Castro-Balbi to play with KSU Symphony Orchestra

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternationally renowned cellist Jesús Castro-Balbi will join the KSU Symphony Orchestra on stage on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Named the director of the Bailey School of Music on July 1, Castro-Balbi was first invited to perform at KSU in 2012 as a guest artist. This year, he worked closely with Dr. Nathaniel F. Parker, conductor of the KSU Symphony Orchestra, and Harrison Long, interim dean of the College of the Arts, to take the stage once more.

