World-renowned cellist Jesús Castro-Balbi to play with KSU Symphony Orchestra

The Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra and Chorus opens its 2021-2022 subscription series concerts with Nativelands, Take 2, a program featuring music by Jean Sibelius, Jeff Midkiff, and Kathryn Bostic. This concert will be given on Sunday, October 10th at 3pm in the Oak Ridge High School's Performing Arts Center. Most of the music on Nativelands, Take 2 was originally programmed for a performance that was to take place in the Spring of 2020. Like all other performances that Spring, it was postponed due to Covid-19. "Nativelands" refers to music that reflects one's home country. Jean Sibelius is known as a "nationalistic" composer and the symphony will perform two of his works on Sunday afternoon: Finlandia and the Symphony No.3 in C Major. The program will open with an exciting fanfare by African American composer, Kathryn Bostic, entitled Portrait of a Peaceful Warrior. Bostic is the 2020-2023 Artist in Residence of the Chicago Sinfonietta. Rounding out the first half of the program will be the mandolin concerto From the Blue Ridge, by American composer, mandolinist, and music educator, Jeff Midkiff. Midkiff will be the soloist in this uniquely American work that combines elements of Bluegrass and Classical.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO