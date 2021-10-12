Miami-Dade public schools can help close digital divide to enhance students’ education | Opinion

The global pandemic has been a time of awakening. In 2020, I was in the middle of a campaign for the Miami-Dade School Board, knocking on doors, making phone calls and connecting with countless families. I earned the trust of people who saw themselves in my journey and chose to tell me their hardships—like English teacher, Ms. Lee, who was struggling to secure devices for her high school students, or Gaby, a 10th-grader who had a device so slow, she had to complete homework on her phone.