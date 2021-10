When I read the results of the new study from Axios, I simply couldn't believe it. An estimated 76% of Iowa children under the age of 6 years old had lead detected in their blood. The newly released information is part of a study done between 2018 and 2020. The national average sits at 51%. Iowa has the fourth-worst numbers in the nation, trailing only Nebraska 83%, Missouri 82%, and Michigan at 78%. How is this possible?

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO