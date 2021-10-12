CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Updates For NASCAR Next Gen Car Detailed As Testing Continues At Charlotte

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bevy of technical updates were announced for the NASCAR Next Gen car this week as Cup Series teams hit the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway for a two-day test on Monday and Tuesday. The most important technical update for the NASCAR Next Gen car outlined this week came...

Sports
