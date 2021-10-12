CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Sarasota Memorial Hospital Cancer Institute Appoints Chief of Surgical Oncology

sarasotamagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarasota Memorial Health Care System has appointed GI oncologist Dr. Kenneth Meredith to serve as its Chief of Surgical Oncology. Meredith, a leader in robotic surgery and the treatment of gastrointestinal cancers, was promoted to the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute executive team on Oct. 1. In this new role, he will lead Sarasota Memorial’s team of oncology surgeons and help provide strategic direction as the health system moves forward with future phases of the Jellison Cancer Institute.

www.sarasotamagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

FBI agents swarm Russian oligarch's DC home

The FBI on Tuesday swarmed the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a report from NBC News. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to The Hill that agents are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The reason for the FBI's action is not immediately clear. Deripaska, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Hurry up and wait: Trump's best legal shot at blocking the release of his January 6 docs

(CNN) — The next few weeks will be pivotal if former President Donald Trump is hoping to bury the House's request for January 6 documents in years of litigation. With a lawsuit filed Monday, Trump began in earnest his legal war against the House's Capitol insurrection investigation. He is seeking to block the National Archives from releasing the documents to the House select committee investigating the attack.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Sarasota Memorial#The Cancer Institute#First Physicians Group
CBS News

North Korea confirms test of missile designed to be launched from submarine

North Korea announced Wednesday that it had tested a newly developed missile designed to be launched from a submarine, the first such weapons test in two years and one it says will bolster its military's underwater operational capability. The test Tuesday was the fifth round of missile launches since September...
MILITARY
ABC News

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy