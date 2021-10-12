Sarasota Memorial Hospital Cancer Institute Appoints Chief of Surgical Oncology
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has appointed GI oncologist Dr. Kenneth Meredith to serve as its Chief of Surgical Oncology. Meredith, a leader in robotic surgery and the treatment of gastrointestinal cancers, was promoted to the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute executive team on Oct. 1. In this new role, he will lead Sarasota Memorial's team of oncology surgeons and help provide strategic direction as the health system moves forward with future phases of the Jellison Cancer Institute.
