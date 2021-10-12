Am I Latinx Enough?

Growing up in Miami, Florida, I was constantly exposed to the food, clothing, and languages that created a melting pot of beautiful, diverse cultures in the city. Hispanic and Latinx families who have emigrated from other countries made up the vibrant town of Hialeah where I was raised, and it always felt special to be surrounded by Cuban, Puerto Rican, Colombian, and Venezuelan cultures, to name a few. I always felt very in tune with my own Cuban-American heritage as my family and the schools I attended constantly celebrated and made Hispanic and Latinx (a term that wouldn't have been coined until a decade later) kids feel accepted.