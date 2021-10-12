CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Am I Latinx Enough?

By Samantha Olson
Cosmopolitan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up in Miami, Florida, I was constantly exposed to the food, clothing, and languages that created a melting pot of beautiful, diverse cultures in the city. Hispanic and Latinx families who have emigrated from other countries made up the vibrant town of Hialeah where I was raised, and it always felt special to be surrounded by Cuban, Puerto Rican, Colombian, and Venezuelan cultures, to name a few. I always felt very in tune with my own Cuban-American heritage as my family and the schools I attended constantly celebrated and made Hispanic and Latinx (a term that wouldn't have been coined until a decade later) kids feel accepted.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hialeah, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Fidel Castro
Person
Celia Cruz
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What is Love and Hip Hop star Princess' net worth?

Featuring on Love and Hip Hop: Miami, Princess is a cast member who recently had viewers talking when she strutted on the catwalk. The VH1 series showcases us the lives of upcoming Miami stars, with insights into not just the hip hop industry, but all the personal dramas and changes that take place.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic#Puerto Rican#Colombian#Venezuelan#Cuban American
Harper's Bazaar

Megan thee Stallion Speaks Out Against the Texas Abortion Ban

Megan thee Stallion has spoken out in favor of abortion rights. The rapper and Houston native posted a statement to her Instagram account opposing the Texas abortion ban. The state passed the nation's most restrictive abortion ban last month, prohibiting the procedure after a fetal heartbeat is detected, around six weeks into pregnancy, which is before women typically know that they are pregnant.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Instagram
Cosmopolitan

Yep, It Is Super Hard to Break from Facebook

E-v-e-r-y-o-n-e is aware that most of what we see on Facebook and Instagram—even the happy, fun stuff—doesn’t necessarily make us feel good. And, given the testimony of former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, there's research to back that sentiment up. It’s probs fair to say that basically all of us have...
INTERNET
t2conline.com

Why I am running the Marathon for Broadway Cares

In the mid 1980’s I was a young – let’s say naïve – recent college graduate working as an accountant for a big conglomerate in New York. My world was very limited, went to a commuter college, St John’s in Queens after 12 years of Catholic education in schools all walkable from my childhood home. School had been my life and now that I was finally in the workforce, my job took most of my time so what was happening in the world was unknown to me.
Cosmopolitan

Pietra Parker Is Going Red Hot for Halloween

Drag queen Pietra Parker is a force to be reckoned with. On this special Halloween edition of Cosmo Queens, she put together this extraordinary Red Devil look that would absolutely shut down any given costume contest. When she's not raising the bar for Halloween looks everywhere, Pietra uses her drag as a way to honor Brazil, where she was born and raised.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy