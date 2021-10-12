A banner-raising night to open the 2021-22 season
The Tampa Bay Lightning will officially put a bow on their 2021 Stanley Cup championship tonight when they open the 2021-22 season at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Before the puck drops on the next season, the Lightning will raise a new Stanley Cup champions banner to the rafters of AMALIE Arena to hang next to the one they won in 2020. The Bolts enter the 2021-22 season as the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Their opponent tonight was the last NHL team to win two Cups in a row, Pittsburgh claiming titles in 2016 and 2017.www.nhl.com
Comments / 0