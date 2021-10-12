CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A banner-raising night to open the 2021-22 season

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning will officially put a bow on their 2021 Stanley Cup championship tonight when they open the 2021-22 season at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Before the puck drops on the next season, the Lightning will raise a new Stanley Cup champions banner to the rafters of AMALIE Arena to hang next to the one they won in 2020. The Bolts enter the 2021-22 season as the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Their opponent tonight was the last NHL team to win two Cups in a row, Pittsburgh claiming titles in 2016 and 2017.

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
Watch: Marcus Foligno starts fight with a superman punch

Marcus Foligno got into his second fight of the season on Tuesday night and he was not messing around as he went up against Brenden Dillon of the Winnipeg Jets. Tuesday's matchup got physical in the first period as the Jets attempted to get Kirill Kaprizov off his game. With the period winding down, Foligno finally had enough.
NHL to Open 2021-22 Season to Open 2021-22 Season with 2021 NHL Face-Off Concert in Tampa Oct. 12

NEW YORK / TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 6, 2021) – The National Hockey League (NHL), in association with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, will open the 2021-22 season with the 2021 NHL Face-Off Concert featuring multi-platinum band All Time Low and a special appearance by the Stanley Cup on Tuesday, Oct. 12, in downtown Tampa before the Tampa Bay Lightning raise their third Stanley Cup championship banner inside AMALIE Arena.
Panthers Announce Season-Long Promos & Theme Nights for 2021-22 Season

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today their season-long promotions and upcoming theme nights for the 2021-22 Panthers season. Both Truly Tuesdays and Thirsty Thursdays, two fan-favorite season-long promo nights, will return this season. Fans can purchase discounted Truly Hard Seltzer on Tuesday home games and discounted Yuengling, Yuengling...
2021-22 Opening Night roster

With training camp now complete, the St. Louis Blues have determined their roster for the start of the 2021-22 season. The Blues roster will feature 24 players (15 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders), with Oskar Sundqvist starting the season on injured reserve. New additions to the team include Brandon...
WDYTT: Your 2021/22 Vancouver Canucks opening night roster

Welcome back to WDYTT, the only hockey column on the internet already blocked by the Seattle Kraken on Twitter. Speaking of crackin’, the 2021/22 regular season is about ready to get crackin’, and we couldn’t be more excited. By the time you read these words, you’ll be a week or less away from a real, actual Vancouver Canucks game that genuinely counts for points in the standings, and it’s tough not to get at least a little amped up about that.
Flyers announce season-opening roster for 2021-22 season

The Philadelphia Flyers made their final moves and announced their opening roster for the 2021-22 season on Monday. There were only a few question marks left –– maybe only one, actually –– and we got our answers. It was originally thought that the Flyers would go with a 20-man roster...
NHL Power Rankings 2021-22: Where All 32 Teams Stand on Eve of Opening Night

NHL Power Rankings 2021-22: Where all 32 teams stand originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Here's a look at our NHL Power Rankings going into the 2021-22 season:. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions start at the top, and rightfully so. They lost several key depth pieces over the offseason but remain loaded with star power, led by Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos and Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Columbus Blue Jackets set 2021-22 Season-Opening Roster

The Columbus Blue Jackets made four moves prior to the National Hockey League's 5 p.m. ET deadline to submit its 23-man roster for the opening of the 2021-22 season, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. SEE THIS ROSTER IN ACTION ON OPENING NIGHT. The Blue Jackets...
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Plans to Play in 2021-22 Season Opener

Jonathan Toews plans to play on Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As if there was any doubt, Jonathan Toews said ahead of Saturday's preseason finale that he "absolutely" feels ready to play in the Blackhawks' season opener on Wednesday in Colorado. "I plan to play, but it's...
New York Islanders 2021-22 Season Opening Roster

The NHL deadline for season-opening 23-man rosters was 5 p.m. EDT today, a deadline that apparently even Lou Lamoriello is required to meet — eventually. Unlike many teams — and in keeping with their pattern all summer — the Isles didn’t make a public announcement about it today, so we refer to the NHL media site and piece things together with the help of CapFriendly.
Hockey Opens 2021-22 Season at Home Versus Clarkson

FAIRBANKS – The Alaska Nanooks hockey team officially begins their 2021-22 season this weekend as they host the Clarkson Golden Knights on Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Carlson Center. Both nights are slated for a 7:07 p.m. puck-drop. Opponent Clarkson Golden Knights. Location Carlson Center |...
Florida Panthers Announce 2021-22 Opening Night Roster

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today the club's opening night roster for the 2021-22 National Hockey League season. The Panthers open the season at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, Oct. 14 at FLA Live Arena. Additionally, defenseman Lucas Carlsson and goaltender Chris Gibson...
Repeat champ Lightning raise 2021 Stanley Cup banner

This time, the Tampa Bay Lightning got to raise their Stanley Cup banner in front of fans, and on opening night. The Lightning celebrated their repeat by unveiling (and raising) their 2021 Stanley Cup championship banner before facing the Penguins on Tuesday. Watch the Lightning’s Stanley Cup banner-raising ceremony in...
