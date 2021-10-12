CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

SCOTUS Seems Poised to Back Kentucky AG in Unblocking State's Abortion Law

By Rebecca Klapper
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron appealed to the Supreme Court to have a law restricting an abortion procedure unblocked that had been banned by two lower courts.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

The Supreme Court Deals a Harsh, Unanimous Blow to Police Reform

The Supreme Court dealt a blow to police reform in two unanimous decisions on Monday shielding officers from lawsuits accusing them of illegal brutality. Both rulings endorse a nearly insurmountable version of qualified immunity, the doctrine that protects police and other state officials from suit, raising the bar even higher for victims of unconstitutional conduct. The rulings are a major setback for the campaign to rein in qualified immunity and a clear signal that a majority of the court remains eager to protect violent officers from accountability.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

Texas’s anti-abortion law is back at SCOTUS. Here’s what’s different this time around.

On October 14, the conservative United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit formally blocked a trial court’s decision halting SB 8, a Texas law banning most abortions in that state. On Monday, the US Justice Department, which sued to halt the Texas law, sought review of the Fifth Circuit’s thinly reasoned, single-paragraph order in the Supreme Court.
TEXAS STATE
Elkhart Truth

DOJ asks SCOTUS to bar Texas from enforcing new abortion law

(The Center Square) – The Department of Justice on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to temporarily block Texas’s recently-passed law that bans abortions once a heartbeat is detectable. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week stayed a preliminary injunction that would have prevented the state from enforcing...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
houstonpublicmedia.org

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas’ abortion ban as legal challenges continue

The Biden administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals' recent ruling allowing Texas' six-week abortion ban to stay in effect. The Fifth Circuit, the most conservative federal appeals court in the country, sided with state officials who asked it to keep the law in place while legal challenges move through the courts.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Matt Bevin
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#The Supreme Court#The Associated Press#Democratic
TIME

Waning Trust in the Supreme Court and a Divided Public on Abortion Converge

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. When the Supreme Court Justices settled in this morning to hear arguments on the technical merits of a case involving a Kentucky law banning a medical procedure used in second-trimester abortions, the implications stretched far beyond the commonwealth and the narrow case about appellate power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
azpm.org

Brnovich, other state AGs urge court to let Texas abortion law stand

A file image of a judge's gavel in a courtroom at the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. A Texas ban on most abortion is getting a show of support from 18 state attorneys general, including Arizona's. It comes as clinics and the Biden administration on Thursday waited...
TEXAS STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky AG before US Supreme Court to argue procedural case for state's abortion law

WASHINGTON (WDRB) — Kentucky's attorney general goes before the U.S. Supreme court on Tuesday to argue a procedural case concerning the state's abortion law. AG Daniel Cameron hopes to convince the high court to allow his office to champion Kentucky's abortion law in court, calling his office the “last line of defense" for the measure that would block a second-trimester procedure to end pregnancies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
605K+
Followers
65K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy