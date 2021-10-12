Guilford high grads to talk on equity, inclusion at virtual event

GUILFORD — Guilford High School alumni are set to share their experiences and perspectives on the importance of equity and inclusion initiatives in schools Oct. 18. They’ll also be discussing how those initiatives help students in the complex world of post-graduation at the virtual event hosted by the Guilford Human Rights Commission. It is being organized by Guilford High School class of 2011 alum Kara Fikrig, and will feature 12 graduates taking turns sharing their experiences — with a question-and-answer session afterward.