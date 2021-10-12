Courts Side With NY Health Care Workers Seeking Religious Exemptions, Reject Vaccine Appeal By NYC Teachers
New York can’t stop hospital and nursing homes workers from seeking religious exemptions to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. Requiring workers to get vaccinated without allowing for such exemptions “conflicts with longstanding federal protections for religious beliefs,” Judge David Hurd of the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of New York wrote in his decision.gothamist.com
Comments / 0