Study: Kentucky one of the least energy efficient states
(WALLETHUB) – According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the average U.S. family spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities, with heating and cooling of spaces alone accounting for more than half the bill. But which states are the most energy efficient?
According to a new study by WalletHub, Utah is the most energy efficient state in the mainland United States and South Carolina was the least energy efficient. In the Tri-State, Illinois was almost in the top ten with a rank of 13 and Indiana was close to the middle at rank 27. Kentucky was one of the least energy efficient states at rank 41.Source: WalletHub
