Collective connection drives Lukas Nelson's new album 'A Few Stars Apart'

Lukas Nelson met drummer Anthony LoGerfo at a Neil Young concert in 2008 and they started playing gigs together around Los Angeles, California. Soon thereafter, Nelson left his studies at Loyola Marymount University to pursue his music dreams full-time. He added several other musicians to form Promise of the Real. The versatile band has a sound that can range from rock, to country, to Americana. In 2009 they opened for Lukas’ dad, the legendary country singer/songwriter Willie Nelson, for a nine show tour. Since then Nelson and the band have released seven studio albums with 2017’s self-titled album reaching no. 2 on Billboard’s country chart. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real have also backed Neil Young several times since 2015 and have even recorded two albums with him. Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real were also in the 2018 remake of the film A Star is Born with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. They appear as Bradley Cooper’s band. Nelson co-produced the music and even wrote some songs for the movie with Gaga. Nelson and his band headlined a concert at the 2018 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival. 7 p.m. Roxian Theatre, 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. (R.H.)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO