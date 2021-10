Q: Describe your company. A: Alliance is a privately held real estate investment firm that I founded in 1995. We specialize in medical properties -- specifically, those with a net lease structure where the tenant pays most or all of the taxes, fees and maintenance costs on the property, in addition to rent. Our portfolio of assets ranges all over the United States, including Illinois, Florida, Texas and elsewhere, all of which are operated by our in-house management team.

