Watch: Tom Hanks and Laura Dern team up to host ‘A Night in the Academy Museum’ on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- On Tuesday, movie lovers can join Oscar-winning actors Tom Hanks and Laura Dern on the ultimate filmmaking experience. At 10 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4, a one-hour television special “A Night in the Academy Museum” will take fans behind the scenes to explore what ABC describes as “the amazing history, exhibitions and insight into the art of filmmaking that awaits when they visit the largest institution in the United States, dedicated to the arts, sciences and artists of movie-making.”