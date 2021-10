OGDEN — Weber State officials have long striven to promote diversity at the university and support Latino students at the school. Now they’re going a step further, hoping to bolster the share of Latinos at the school to 15% of the student body and, eventually, to as high as 25%. It’s part of a stated mission of becoming an Emerging Hispanic-Servicing Institution and, eventually, a Hispanic-Servicing Institution, or HSI, a U.S. Department of Education designation that can pave the way for additional federal funding.

OGDEN, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO