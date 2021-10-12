600-lb leatherback turtle stranded on Cape Cod released back into the ocean

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A 5 foot long, 600-pound leatherback turtle was released back into the ocean on Tuesday after it became stranded on Cape Cod over the weekend. On Sunday, Mass. Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary responded to a report of a live leatherback on a mudflat along the Herring River in Wellfleet and the volunteers worked to keep the animal from drifting even further into danger, according to Bob Prescott, director emeritus for the sanctuary.