Knoxville’s Kellar steps down as head coach

Knoxville's Eric Kellar resigned from his head coach position. The Panthers are 1-6 this season. Photo by Colin Peters/Oskaloosa Herald

KNOXVILLE — Eric Kellar is no longer the head football coach at Knoxville.

Activities Director Ryan Paulsen confirmed to the Oskaloosa Herald on Tuesday that Kellar has resigned from the position following the Panthers’ 42-6 loss to Atlantic on Friday.

Knoxville, who sits 1-6 this season, amassed a 26-44 record under Kellar in his eight years as head coach including a trip to the playoffs in a his first year in 2014.

Assistant coach Chris Hudson will step in as interim head coach for the final two weeks with the Panthers facing tough opponents in ADM (5-2) and Harlan (7-0).