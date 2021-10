INDIANAPOLIS – His own press conference was scheduled to start, but Chris Holtmann had a few questions of his own. With tables scattered around the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse featuring Big Ten coaches and players from both men’s and women’s basketball, Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and Kyle Young were 10 minutes into their half-hour slot when an extra-interested observer approached from the back of the crowd. Clad in a suit, the man identified himself as “Chris Holt, Columbus News,” and addressed a question to Young.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO