Both St. John’s soccer programs suffer 1st conference losses last week

RINGWOOD, Okla.—The Turpin Cardinals returned to the scene of last year’s come-from-behind road playoff victory at Ringwood. But this time it was the Red Devils overcoming a second half deficit to sting the Cardinals, 28-26. Turpin still had one more chance in the game’s final minute. Three straight penalties for kickoffs out of bounds and a short kickoff gave Turpin the ball at the Ringwood 39 with 40 seconds left to play. A pair of completions had the Cardinals first and ten at the 14-yard line, but bad luck struck on the next play. Cardinal quarterback Bryson Parker finally threw his first interception of the season, after throwing 14 touchdowns. Parker found Kaden Moses open near the goal line and fired the pass only to have it hit the referee’s shoulder, pop into the air and land in a Ringwood defender's hands, sealing the Cardinals fate.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO