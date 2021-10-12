I Know What You Did Last Summer Showrunner Addresses Lack of Movie Actor Cameos
The 1973 book I Know What You Did Last Summer was adapted into a feature film in 1997, starring an impressive cast of young stars, which included Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe. The original novel is once again being brought to life, this time for an all-new TV series for Amazon Prime Video, but audiences shouldn't expect to see any members of the original cast dropping by the new series, though there are still a number of nods to that movie series sprinkled throughout the narrative. I Know What You Did Last Summer debuts on Amazon Prime Video on October 15th.comicbook.com
