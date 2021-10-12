CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black leaders rally in Detroit, call for fairer redistricting maps

By Ken Coleman
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 7 days ago

State Sen. Adam Hollier (D-Detroit), along with a group of clergy, civil rights leaders and others, on Tuesday gathering in Detroit to call for better racial representation in draft maps offered by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC).

There are currently 17 districts that are majority Black, Hollier said: two in Congress, five in the state Senate and 10 in the state House. However, he said that the MICRC maps that were initially approved do not have any majority-Black districts.

“They drew districts that are not indicative of Black communities and Detroit,” said Hollier, an African American whose district includes Detroit. “They drew the city of Detroit into [congressional] districts that Detroiters will not win, and Black people will not win because a majority of the voter base are in suburban communities particularly in primaries where Democratic races are decided.”

On Monday, the MICRC OK’d four maps for the state’s congressional districts, three for the state House and three for the state Senate, but they are not final. The commission now will present these maps during a number of public hearings throughout October and will consider comments.

The 13-member panel, composed of four Republicans, four Democrats and five independents, was formed after a 2018 state constitutional measure passed. Prior to that, the Legislature was in charge of redistricting, with the governor signing off on maps.

MICRC’s deadline to approve final maps is Dec. 30. The new legislative district lines will go into effect for the 2022 elections and be in effect for the next 10 years.

Rep. Helena Scott (D-Detroit) also attended the gathering and said it’s important that MICRC hear more voices from the Black community to produce maps that reflect Black communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GN904_0cP8cvoU00

Sen. Adam Hollier (D-Detroit) | Ken Coleman photo

“We are losing our representation,” said Scott, an African American who represents Detroit and Highland Park, another majority-Black community.

The Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit NAACP, said that it is imperative that Black communities have appropriate representation.

“We are not about losing people,” said Anthony. “We are about extending our power.”

Edward Woods, MICRC’s communications and outreach director, told the Advance last week that the commission will continue to listen to all voices and will take concerns into account. Woods did not respond to a call and an email today.

Hollier stressed that there is time for the MICRC to amend the draft maps and argued it’s important that the body does.

“We live in a state that has racially polarized voting, which means people tend to vote for people in their same race, which could mean no Black elected officials serve in the state or federal legislative bodies,” said Hollier.

The post Black leaders rally in Detroit, call for fairer redistricting maps appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 10

313 BORN
7d ago

In other words, gerrymandering to make sure democrats win.

Reply(4)
13
robert tessin
6d ago

look how great a mail in president we got ,,let's go Brandon

Reply
10
 

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

