CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Pre-Hispanic woman sculpture replaces Columbus in Mexico

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05kpMV_0cP8clES00

A replica of a mysterious pre-Hispanic sculpture of an Indigenous woman was chosen Tuesday to replace a statue of Christopher Columbus on Mexico City’s most prominent boulevard.

The statue was unearthed in January in the Huasteca region, near Mexico’s Gulf coast. It’s known as “The Young Woman of Amajac,” after the village where she was found buried in a field. But nobody really knows who the stone sculpture was supposed to depict.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History said at the time the statue was similar to depictions of a fertility goddess of the Huastec culture. But institute archeologists also said she may have been a member of the elite, or part of the governing class.

The replica will be as much as three times the size of the six-foot (2 meter) original, which is being displayed in Mexico City’s Museum of Anthropology. City authorities decided the Columbus statue should be moved to a less prominent site, and should be replaced by an Indigenous woman because they had been under-represented.

The aesthetics of the replica will be a stark change from the Columbus statue. “The Young Woman of Amajac” is pre-Hispanic in style with an open-eyed stare because the colored stones that were probably originally inserted in her eye sockets have been lost.

While there have been other sculptures of Indigenous people on the city's Reforma boulevard, they were usually made in a neo-classical style that matched the ornate base of the former Columbus statue, the urns and other sculptures on the boulevard.

“The Young Woman of Amajac” will be placed atop the original neo-Classical base.

The Columbus statue was removed last year supposedly for restoration, shortly before Oct. 12, which Americans know as Columbus Day but Mexicans call “Dia de la Raza,” or “Day of the Race” — the anniversary of Columbus’ arrival in the Americas in 1492. Protesters frequently targeted the Columbus statue for graffiti protesting the brutal treatment of Indigenous peoples.

But rather than restoration, the head of the institute, Diego Prieto Hernández, acknowledged Tuesday that continued threats to the Columbus statue were the reason behind the decision to move it to a quieter park in an upscale neighborhood where protests are rare.

“This was based, not on any ideological judgement of the (Columbus) character, but rather because if a need to conserve the sculptural group, which, if it had been left in place, would have been the target of threats and protests,” Prieto Hernandez said.

Comments / 0

Related
elizabethton.com

Some states are replacing Columbus Day as holiday

Besides bank closings, what’s it mean? October 14, 2021?. The second Monday in October has traditionally been known as Columbus Day in honor of the Italian explorer’s “discovery” of the Americas on October 12, 1492. However, the U.S. federal holiday, which will be celebrated on October 11 this year, has always been controversial due to the European settlers’ cruel treatment of the Native American people.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Mexico City to Swap Columbus Statue With Monument Honoring Indigenous Women

Mexico City has found a replacement for its former Christopher Columbus statue: the effigy of an indigenous woman. The city’s governor, Claudia Sheinbaum, said Tuesday that a statue of the Young Woman of Amajac will replace the Columbus monument, which was taken down last year after indigenous groups threatened to topple it. Sheinbaum said the move was made to recognize how “indigenous women had been the most persecuted” during Columbus’ period, which opened the door to Spanish conquests. The Young Woman of Amajac, whose first statue was discovered in January, won out over a number of other proposals within the last year. The original statue resides at the city’s Anthropology Museum, which will create a replica three times the size of the Columbus statue, per BBC News. The original Columbus monument will not be entirely discarded, however; it will be placed in another park in the city.
SOCIETY
IBTimes

Mexico Promotes Indigenous People As It Erases Memory Of Columbus

Mexico is erasing symbols of Christopher Columbus as it works to give indigenous people who suffered during the Spanish colonial era a bigger say in today's world. Tuesday is a national holiday in Spain marking the anniversary of the "discovery" of the Americas by Columbus in 1492. But in Mexico,...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
WCVB

Hispanic Heritage Month: A taste of Mexico in Milwaukee

When you think of Mexican food, perhaps, tacos and burritos come to mind. But there's a specific type of dish that is such a delicacy and it comes from Michoacán, Mexico. In Milwaukee, you'll find murals, parks and carnitas Don Lucho. It's been around for 10 years. "Everything is fresh...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ARTnews

Suffering and Style Blend in New York Show of Under-Known Polychrome Sculptures by Women, Indigenous Artists

The Catholic Church is known for its love of sumptuous aesthetics where beauty and suffering meet, often to extreme effect. That tendency shows up in polychrome sculptures created in Spain and the Americas between the 16th and 19th centuries. These wood and clay depictions of tortured saints, painted in fleshy tones and exaggerated with drops of blood made from beaded glass, were created to remind their owners of their faith—and the sacrifice that went with it. The Hispanic Society Museum & Library in Upper Manhattan owns one of the largest collections of polychrome sculptures outside of Spain, and last week,...
VISUAL ART
kyma.com

Mexico says it caught replacement leader of drug gang

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say they have caught the replacement leader of a drug gang involved in a bloody turf battle in central Mexico. The suspect was allegedly appointed leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima gang after the group’s founder was arrested in 2020. Prosecutors in the north-central...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Pre Hispanic#Indigenous#Huastec#Museum Of Anthropology#Americans#Mexicans
Kenosha News.com

Mexico's Cancun airport passes pre-pandemic tourism mark

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico passed a milestone of sorts in September when the airport at the country’s biggest coastal resort, Cancun, surpassed pre-pandemic levels of passengers. The Airports of the Southeast group, which runs the terminal at the Caribbean coast resort, said Wednesday it handled 1.66 million passengers in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Place
Mexico City
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
Fox News

Nearly 100,000 people in Mexico have disappeared

Almost 100,000 people have disappeared in Mexico, according to the country’s National Search Commission, which keeps a record existing since 1964. Most are thought to have been killed by drug cartels, their bodies dumped into shallow graves or burned. Searchers have learned over the last decade, since the height of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

294K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy