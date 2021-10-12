Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 20:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT ABOVE 9000 FEET * WHAT....Light to moderate snow continuing through the evening with additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches mainly above 9000 feet. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.