Winter Weather Advisory issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 14:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 9000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 9000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts up to a foot possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Utah, La Sal and Abajo Mountains. In Colorado, Northwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.