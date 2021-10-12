Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 9000 FEET * WHAT...Light to moderate snow continuing through mid evening. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inch above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.