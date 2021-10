For the first time of the 2021 NFL season, the favorites were able to win the week. Underdogs went 7-9 against the spread after going a combined 30-18 in the first three weeks of the season. There were still some big outright upsets — notably the Jets and Giants — and the Patriots barely missed being in that category as well, but the favorites largely played much better in Week 4 after a rocky start to the season.

