Back 4 Blood devs hit back at KFC Gaming over weirdly spicy tweet
Turtle Rock Studios has responded to a weirdly antagonizing tweet from KFC Gaming, and it turns out the developer likes its chicken extra crispy and Nashville Hot-seasoned. For some context, as is always needed when a fried chicken restaurant decides to turn its deep fryers toward a video game developer, KFC Gaming sent out a tweet on Tuesday quite clearly suggesting that Turtle Rock's upcoming Back 4 Blood is "a cheap copy" of Left 4 Dead, which was also developed by Turtle Rock. Shortly thereafter, the Back 4 Blood studio proved it was in no mood to take heat from Colonel Sanders. "11 herbs and spices, and still no taste," reads Turtle Rock's retort, an apparent reference to the chicken company's proprietary seasoning blend.www.gamesradar.com
