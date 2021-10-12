CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Back 4 Blood devs hit back at KFC Gaming over weirdly spicy tweet

By Jordan Gerblick
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Turtle Rock Studios has responded to a weirdly antagonizing tweet from KFC Gaming, and it turns out the developer likes its chicken extra crispy and Nashville Hot-seasoned. For some context, as is always needed when a fried chicken restaurant decides to turn its deep fryers toward a video game developer, KFC Gaming sent out a tweet on Tuesday quite clearly suggesting that Turtle Rock's upcoming Back 4 Blood is "a cheap copy" of Left 4 Dead, which was also developed by Turtle Rock. Shortly thereafter, the Back 4 Blood studio proved it was in no mood to take heat from Colonel Sanders. "11 herbs and spices, and still no taste," reads Turtle Rock's retort, an apparent reference to the chicken company's proprietary seasoning blend.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Back 4 Blood review

What is it? A co-op FPS from the makers of Left 4 Dead. Reviewed on RTX 2060, Ryzen 5 2600 3.4GHz, 16GB RAM. Multiplayer? Co-op up to 4 players, competitive up to 8. Remember when Left 4 Dead established the run-and-gun co-op genre as we know it, and then Valve stopped making them after hitting the number 2? I love Left 4 Dead 2 and still go back to it because no other co-op game has managed to scratch the same itch. World War Z wasn't my thing. Payday 2 was meh. Deep Rock Galactic is great, but different. Killing Floor 2 and Vermintide are fine. Back 4 Blood, which was made by the original Left 4 Dead studio that Valve gobbled up and then spit back out years ago, is a remarkably fun shooter that manages to out-zombie Left 4 Dead, which I was starting to believe was impossible.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

TABS and Back 4 Blood are headed to Game Pass this month

Back 4 Blood may be the successor to Left 4 Dead we've long waited for, and as a launch day arrival, logic dictates that I should be excited about its inclusion in Xbox Game Pass. But among October's haul of new additions, it's today's arrival of Totally Accurate Battle Simulator that interests me more.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Here Are The Release Times For Back 4 Blood On Xbox Game Pass

Back 4 Blood has snuck upon us. It's hard to believe the game is out on Xbox Game Pass as soon as next week, but it is, and Turtle Rock Studios is here to prove it with some official release times. Unless you're playing the game via Steam or the...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Back 4 Blood Dev Promises To 'Address' Solo Campaign Concerns

Back 4 Blood has got off to a positive start in terms of gameplay feedback from its Deluxe and Ultimate Edition purchasers so far, but as we reported yesterday, there's been a major concern surrounding Solo Campaign mode. In this single-player mode (with bots), the ability to progress by unlocking...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kfc Chicken#Video Game#Devs#Kfc Gaming#Turtle Rock Studios#Nashville Hot#Valve#Asu#Sfx Magazine#Mmorpg
purexbox.com

PSA: Back 4 Blood Can Be Pre-Installed With Xbox Game Pass

There's been a lot of hype and anticipation surrounding the release of Back 4 Blood on Xbox Game Pass, and subscribers can pre-install the game ahead of time, with the release set for next Tuesday, October 12. You're looking at a download size of around 34GB (on Xbox Series X),...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What platforms is Back 4 Blood on?

Back 4 Blood is both a new game and part of an existing zombie legacy. It features an entirely new story and universe amid the running and gunning, but it was created by the makers of Left 4 Dead, one of gaming’s most legendary zombie franchises. L4D and zombie fans alike should definitely check out this co-op FPS slugfest.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Back 4 Blood: Evangelo Guide

The fresh blood of the Cleaners who finds himself to be too chatty when things get heated. Evangelo is quite an interesting and somewhat flexible class in Back 4 Blood. He is a mix of a speedster and brawler, but can make use of other types of play styles in the grand scheme of things.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Back 4 Blood Devs 'Discussing' How to Make Solo Mode More Rewarding

Turtle Rock Studios, the developer behind Back 4 Blood, has acknowledged community frustration around the game's lack of progression in solo mode and is looking at ways to make it more rewarding. As spotted by Eurogamer, the developer thanked fans on Twitter regarding their feedback on solo mode before explaining...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
KFC
dexerto.com

Back 4 Blood streamers are risking Twitch bans just by playing the game

The upcoming first-person shooter, Back 4 Blood features copyrighted music on its soundtrack, which means it could be a risk to stream online. Back 4 Blood is a new multiplayer zombie shooter from Turtle Rock studios set to come out in full on October 12. But before the actual release, devs let fans know about a potential issue with the game — its music.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Is Back 4 Blood a sequel?

Turtle Rock Studios’ long-awaited Back 4 Blood is out now. The studio is best known for their work on the Left 4 Dead series of co-op zombie shooters. With Back 4 Blood carrying that mantle, with even more undead action, fans are wondering whether it is a sequel to a previous game. If you aren’t sure, then fear not. We’ll be exploring whether Back 4 Blood is a sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Back 4 Blood: Hoffman Guide

Hoffman is perhaps one of the more invaluable Cleaners in Back 4 Blood due to his kit. This conspiracy theorist really came prepared for a zombie invasion, so it’s no surprise that he’d be ahead of the gang. He plays as a support role in terms of valuable resources for his team mates while providing decent firepower for him and his team mates.
VIDEO GAMES
vitalthrills.com

Back 4 Blood Launched by Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games has officially launched first-person cooperative zombie shooter Back 4 Blood. The game is now available (buy at Amazon) for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC, with cross-play and cross-generation support across all launch platforms. Back 4 Blood is also available now...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Turn Off Game Chat in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is here and if you want to make the undead experience more peaceful by turning off game chat, you have come to the right place. In Back 4 Blood, voice chat is recorded in-game for moderation and user safety. Although some players may not have a problem with this, others are still uncomfortable with their voices being recorded.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to spray in Back 4 Blood

While it may not be the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word “cosmetics,” sprays have long been included in the conversation about skins and other cosmetics. Especially if you are playing a first-person shooter, there is a chance that the game you are playing will let you choose and layout sprays on any surface in the game. If you are looking to do that in Back 4 Blood, here is how you can use your sprays.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Back 4 Blood players frustrated over higher difficulty balancing

Back 4 Blood players aren't happy about the balancing of higher difficulty levels in Turtle Rock's new shooter. Back 4 Blood finally launched just yesterday, positing itself as a brand new spiritual successor to Valve's classic Left 4 Dead games. While the game is widely being met with applause from Left 4 Dead's starved community in particular, one point of heated debate has been around the balancing of the Veteran and Nightmare difficulty levels.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Back 4 Blood Game Modes: Full List

Here's a full list of all the Back 4 Blood game modes. Back 4 Blood's main selling point is the cooperative zombie slaying action that players have been yearning for since the Left 4 Dead series, but there is so much more to the game than just that. There are other game modes aside from the cooperative campaign, but you'll need a constant internet connection to play Back 4 Blood whether you're playing with friends or alone.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

6K+
Followers
21K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy