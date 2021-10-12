CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Planned outage to impact some BrightRidge customers in College Heights on Thursday

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 7 days ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge says a planned power outage will impact 125 customers in the College Heights area on Thursday.

The outage will take place from 8 a.m. to noon and will affect customers on College Heights Road, College Heights Drive, Narrow Lane, and University Place.

BrightRidge says the outage is a necessary part of an ongoing project to improve connectivity from its substation on Cherokee Road to East Tennessee State University.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the work zone.

