Mosquito spraying scheduled for Thursday over Craney Island in Portsmouth

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A mosquito spraying is expected for Craney Island in Portsmouth Thursday.

According to the Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the aerial mosquito treatment is scheduled for Thursday between 7 a.m. and 8 p. m.

Eastern Aviation LLC will target developing mosquito larvae with granular larvicide sprayed by a dust-cropper-style aircraft.

In case of inclement weather date is will be Friday.

City officials say local beekeepers in the area do not need to cover bees during spraying operations, as the chemical used does not affect bees.

The Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline can be reached at 757-393-8666.

