Tennyson, IN

Boil advisory issued for Tennyson Water Utility customers

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 7 days ago

TENNYSON, Ind (WEHT) – Officials have issued a boil water advisory for water customers located on White Road, Winsett Road, State Road 62, Maxville Road, Smith Road, Geyer Road, Barchett Road and State Raod 161 in the Degonia Springs area.

According to officials, this is a precautionary measure because of a drinking water problem in the service area. It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before use.

Officials are also asking customers to conserve water and only use what is necessary for household and personal needs.

