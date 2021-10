The Mustang is an American icon, but as of this week the nameplate also calls China home. Ford has started production of the Mustang, specifically the Mustang Mach-E, at a plant in Chongqing, China, with the first completed example of the battery-electric crossover rolling off the line on Monday. Mustang Mach-Es built at the plant will be sold in China, Ford has confirmed. For the rest of the world, Mustang Mach-Es are built at Ford's Cuautitlan plant in Mexico.

WORLD ・ 19 HOURS AGO