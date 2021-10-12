CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Gustavus removes Swedish botanist's name from campus arboretum

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7Hm0_0cP8aMQp00
Updated:

Gustavus Adolphus College is renaming the campus arboretum so it no longer bears the name of a botanist whose work is an example of scientific racism.

The college's board of trustees made the decision to rename the 125-acre greenspace on campus The Arboretum at Gustavus Adolphus College, a news release says.

This new name drops the word Linnaeus, after Carl Linnaeus, the 18th-century Swedish botanist.

Linneaus is known for popularizing the binomial nomenclature system of naming/classifying living things, which many learn about it in school (the genus/generic name and the specific epithet/specific name).

This classification system has been adopted around the world but in recent years Linnaeus' writings on the classification of the human species (human taxonomy) in his 1735 work Systema Naturae have come under scrutiny for being an example of — and laying the groundwork for — scientific racism (

).

Scientific racism is a belief that there is evidence to support or justify racial discrimination. And Sapiens states Linnaeus' ideas have helped shape how some think race is a biological fact instead of a social construct.

Gustavus, which was founded by Swedish-Lutheran immigrants, made the decision to remove Linnaeus' name after a "deliberative process" to explore how the college should recognize the scientist's legacy.

The college's arboretum was created in 1973 and named the Linnaeus Arboretum in 1988.

In 2018, a group of students approached college leaders about changing the name due to concerns about Linnaeus' writings, the college says. Then, in the summer of 2020, students, faculty and staff approached the school about the name of the arboretum. The issue was then brought to the board of trustees.

“I’d like to publicly thank the students, faculty, and staff who encouraged the college to reexamine the name of the arboretum and the broad cross-section of our community who engaged in intentional, deliberate, and thorough reflection over the last several months,” Board of Trustees Chair Scott Anderson said in a statement. “The Board of Trustees has made the decision to remove Linnaeus’ name from the arboretum.

"Moving forward, Gustavus will embrace the educational opportunity to tell a more complete history of Carl Linnaeus, examining not only his contributions to science but also the problematic elements of his work," Anderson added.

The college has historically sought to be an "inclusive and just community," and in recent years — especially after George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police in May 2020 — the college's board of trustees has worked to strengthen efforts to listen to those who are underrepresented, Anderson said.

"We ... discovered how painful Linnaeus’ name and legacy are for some of our students and visitors,." Anderson said. "Changing the name of the arboretum is an important step in welcoming all to the Gustavus campus and in becoming a community of thoughtful discernment committed to working for a more just world."

Meanwhile, the bust of Linnaeus, which was sculpted by Gustavus alumnus Paul Granlund, is no longer on display in the arboretum; it has been temporarily moved to storage. A task force will be named this fall to come up with a new home for the bust.

Gustavus Adolphus College is a private liberal arts college in St. Peter. Its nationally recognized arboretum is free to the public and includes more than 12 formal gardens and natural areas representative of Minnesota's biomes.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
The Hill

FBI agents swarm Russian oligarch's DC home

The FBI on Tuesday swarmed the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a report from NBC News. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to The Hill that agents are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The reason for the FBI's action is not immediately clear. Deripaska, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Minneapolis, MN
Education
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Linnaeus
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
42K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy