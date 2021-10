The head of Textron Aviation in Wichita says the improvement seen by the company and the industry this year is built on dynamics that should keep the growth coming. “I don’t see a bubble,” Ron Draper, CEO of the local Textron Inc. division, told media outlets including the WBJ in an interview late last month. “Is there some pent-up demand from last year? Yes. But I don’t see a bubble, I think (the growth) is sustainable.”

WICHITA, KS ・ 8 DAYS AGO