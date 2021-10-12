CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BZ Chart Of The Day: Is Apple Forming A Trading Range?

By Mark Putrino
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
There’s a good chance shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) are forming a trading range. And when this happens, traders can profit. At a top of a trading range, there is resistance. This is a large group of sellers offering their shares at the same price. At the bottom of a...

Benzinga

Why Industry Experts Think Bitcoin Is Headed For $80,000

With Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) trading close to $64,000 Tuesday afternoon and bullish sentiment growing in intensity by the hour, a panel of experts suggested that is headed for $80,000. What Happened: According to a recent study, Bitcoin is going to see another bullish charge following today's listing of Bitcoin future-backed...
Benzinga

Camber Energy Stock Looks Like It's Heating Up Again

Camber Energy was up 23.07% at $1.71 at last check Tuesday afternoon. Shares are trading in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern and look like they recently bounced off of the higher low trendline. The higher low trendline may continue to hold as support in the future for...
Benzinga

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is Procter & Gamble About To Rally?

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) have dropped to a level that has been support before. This means they may be about to rally. There was support around $138.50 in early October. When shares fell to this level, they reversed course and moved higher. Sometimes stocks will rebound or...
Benzinga

Where Apple Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Apple has an average price target of $170.25 with a high of $198.00 and a low of $142.00.
MarketWatch

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF trades up 2.6% in Tuesday debut on the NYSE

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was trading higher Tuesday morning, in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, marking a milestone for the nascent crypto sector. The ProShares fund, up 2.6%, is the first ETF that offers exposure to bitcoin , a virtual asset that has only existed since 2009. The offering from ProShares comes after a number of proposals to launch a bitcoin ETF that were rejected by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comments in the summer from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, suggesting that he might be receptive to approving an ETF that was pegged to futures contracts, paved to way for fund providers to propose a futures-linnked ETF. Gensler has said that futures offer investors greater protections than a fund that is linked to bitcoin directly. Futures are derivative financial contracts that provide investors exposure to price moves in an underlying asset. However, the value of futures contracts sometimes diverge from the underlying asset, which is one of a number of criticisms of a bitcoin futures ETF.
Benzinga

What is the target price for InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) stock?

The next InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) dividend date is projected to be 2021-10-20. When is InfraCap MLP ETF (ARCA:AMZA) reporting earnings?. InfraCap MLP ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. Q. Is InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for InfraCap MLP ETF.
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Banner (BANR)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Banner. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on August 2, 2021. Banner’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $January 20, 2022. Q. Is Banner (BANR) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for Banner. Q. What sector and...
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG)?

Q Does Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Covenant Logistics Group. When is Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) reporting earnings?. A. Covenant Logistics Group’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $October 20, 2021. Q. Is Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) going to split?. A.
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 1.87% to $0.49 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $42.6 million. Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock moved upwards by 1.61% to $6.92. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion. Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) stock moved upwards by 1.52% to $15.95. This security...
Benzinga

GlobalFoundries Commands $25B Valuation For US IPO

Mubadala Investment-backed GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) chipmaker has set a price range of $42 - $47 a share, implying a valuation of ~$25 billion in its U.S. initial public offering. GlobalFoundries can raise maximum offering proceeds of ~$2.6 billion, according to a Reuters report. GlobalFoundries aims to list on the Nasdaq...
Benzinga

Fastly Stock Jumps Higher Tuesday: What's Next?

Several companies in the broad technology sector are moving higher as investors are anticipating earnings reports out of many major companies this week. The stock was trending throughout the day on social media sites such as StockTwits and Yahoo Finance. Fastly was up 8.96% at $48.78 Tuesday afternoon. The stock...
Benzinga

Anthony Scaramucci Sees Bright Future as First US Bitcoin Futures ETF Makes NYSE Debut

In Tuesday morning trading, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE:BITO) made its debut, marking a monumental occasion in the developing story of cryptocurrency regulation. The fund, which tracks CME bitcoin futures, or contracts speculating on the future prices of bitcoin, rose by roughly 3% early in the session and continues to hold those gains at the time of publishing.
Benzinga

DraftKings Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DraftKings. Looking at options history for DraftKings(NASDAQ:DKNG) we detected 25 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40.0% of the investors...
