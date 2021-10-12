CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Couple Got the Surprise of a Lifetime When They Found Molly Shannon's Phone in a Taxi

By Ryan Gajewski
NBC New York
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple is sharing their story after recently making a "Saturday Night Live" alum's day. On Sunday, Oct. 11, a pair of New York City residents posted Instagram footage on the Metropolis Collectibles account to explain how they were in a cab over the weekend when they realized Molly Shannon's phone was also in the vehicle with them.

