Southwest Cancels Hundreds More Flights; Passengers Stranded

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A U.S. Navy Blue Angels fighter jet landed unexpectedly in northern Colorado on Saturday during The Great Colorado Air Show. Later in the weekend officials revealed that the emergency landing was due to a flat tire. (credit: Dillon Thomas) The landing happened just moments after takeoff and emergency vehicles rushed to meet the plane on the ground. No one was hurt, and the Blue Angels completed their performance with the five remaining F/A-18s. The rest of the show went on as planned. (credit: Dillon Thomas) The fighter jet team performed above the skies of Loveland for the air show both on Saturday and Sunday. Airport officials say all six jets flew during Sunday’s show. Prior to this weekend, the last time the Blue Angels performed in northern Colorado was 2002. The Blue Angels flew high over the Grand Junction Air Show in 2019. The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team also performed in Loveland over the weekend.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO