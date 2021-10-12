CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Cancels Hundreds More Flights; Passengers Stranded

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Airlines canceled more than 350 flights Monday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The pilots union accused the company of a botched response to what it said would have been a minor challenge for other airlines.

The Independent

Southwest CEO says Biden forced Covid vaccine mandate on them after days of flight chaos

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly has said that a vaccine mandate has been forced on the company by the Biden administration but that the demand for staff to get the shots has had “zero” effect on delays and cancellations in recent days. Mr Kelly told CNBC that he’s “never been in favour of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate – I’m not in favour of that, never have been. But the executive order from President Biden mandates that all federal employees and then all federal contractors, which covers all the major airlines, have to have a [vaccine mandate]...
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
AFP

United Airlines scores 3Q profit as more travel returns

An improvement in customer travel levels helped United Airlines report a profit in the third quarter on Tuesday even as it pointed to higher jet fuel costs as the latest challenge facing the industry. United did not offer a forecast on fourth-quarter profitability, but said fuel costs were trending higher.
CBS Denver

Blue Angels Jet Made Emergency Landing At Colorado Air Show After Experiencing Flat Tire

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A U.S. Navy Blue Angels fighter jet landed unexpectedly in northern Colorado on Saturday during The Great Colorado Air Show. Later in the weekend officials revealed that the emergency landing was due to a flat tire. (credit: Dillon Thomas) The landing happened just moments after takeoff and emergency vehicles rushed to meet the plane on the ground. No one was hurt, and the Blue Angels completed their performance with the five remaining F/A-18s. The rest of the show went on as planned. (credit: Dillon Thomas) The fighter jet team performed above the skies of Loveland for the air show both on Saturday and Sunday. Airport officials say all six jets flew during Sunday’s show. Prior to this weekend, the last time the Blue Angels performed in northern Colorado was 2002. The Blue Angels flew high over the Grand Junction Air Show in 2019. The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team also performed in Loveland over the weekend.
