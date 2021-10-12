Raptors' Pascal Siakam: May start contact work this week
Coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday that Siakam (shoulder) should start contact work this week and may only be a few weeks from a return, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. Nurse added that Siakam has "been going 100 percent for 4-6 weeks," but he has just been practicing against air. In July, Toronto's star forward underwent shoulder surgery and was initially expected to miss the first few weeks of the season. While his progress is encouraging, he will likely still be unavailable for the season opener against the Wizards on Oct. 20.www.cbssports.com
