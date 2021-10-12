More Samsung Galaxy phones could ship with Exynos chipsets starting in 2022

We keep getting some great deals from Amazon.com where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 getting a $75 discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $925, and you can check out our latest review video to see if this is the perfect foldable for you. You will get a new unlocked device with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. You can also choose to trade-in eligible devices that will get you up to $511 added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance, which would eventually let you grab this new device for as low as $414. And if you’re still interested in getting on what could be the last iteration of the Galaxy Note, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $1,080 after receiving a $120 discount. This model comes unlocked with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and more.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO