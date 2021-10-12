CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

More Samsung Galaxy phones could ship with Exynos chipsets starting in 2022

By Jay Bonggolto
Android Central
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung is reportedly planning to ramp up production of its Exynos chipsets for its budget and mid-range phones next year. The plan is expected to more than double the the proportion of Exynos processors in Galaxy phones. It may result in Samsung's reduced dependence on Qualcomm and MediaTek for budget...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S21 phones are getting a memory boost you barely need

Samsung's virtual RAM expansion feature is rolling out to more Galaxy phones. RAM Plus is now available on the Galaxy S21 ultra running One UI 4 (beta) and Galaxy Z Fold 3 through a software update. The feature was initially made available on the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. Samsung appears...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

OnePlus 9, Samsung Galaxy S21 and more Android devices are on sale

The latest OnePlus 9 bundle lets you pick up a new smartphone with a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro for just $699 after a $180 discount. The OnePlus 9 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a Hasselblad camera and support for 65W Ultra Fast Charging. The device alone sells for $659 after a $70 discount. However, if you want a better camera, more RAM, and more storage space, you should consider the OnePlus 9 Pro that is now available for $969 after a $100 discount. This model packs the same Snapdragon 888 processor, but you get 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy#Samsung Exynos#Samsung Phones#Mediatek#Snapdragon#Et News#South Korean#The System Lsi Division
pocketnow.com

The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 3 and more are on sale

We keep getting some great deals from Amazon.com where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 getting a $75 discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $925, and you can check out our latest review video to see if this is the perfect foldable for you. You will get a new unlocked device with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. You can also choose to trade-in eligible devices that will get you up to $511 added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance, which would eventually let you grab this new device for as low as $414. And if you’re still interested in getting on what could be the last iteration of the Galaxy Note, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $1,080 after receiving a $120 discount. This model comes unlocked with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 down to lowest-ever price at Best Buy — but hurry!

Thanks to Black Friday deals, you can invest in new types of products as the prices are cheaper. This might be the time for you to take advantage of Black Friday smartwatch deals, especially since there are some Best Buy Black Friday deals that are already available. The retailer is offering a $50 discount on the GPS, 42mm version of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, bringing the wearable device’s price down to $300, from its original price of $350 — it’s lowest-ever price.
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

How to Do a System-Wide Search on a Samsung Galaxy Phone

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 was recently announced, but we’re already looking forward to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll be updating...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Android Central

Does your Android phone keep shutting off? Here's how to fix it!

The best Android phones are great. THey're powerful, they're getting Android 12 soon, and they have all the trimmings. But the second trouble occurs, it can be a major pain in the butt. One common issue people often experience is their phone repeatedly shutting off unintended, and if this happens to you, it's not a good time.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 leads early Best Buy Black Friday deals starting today

All the buzz of yesterday’s Apple Mac event and today’s Google Pixel launch might fall a little bit flat if you’re a Samsung fan. While there is an Unpacked 2 event set for Wednesday, we’re not expecting any major new announcements aside from some fun color customization options. In the meantime, a big highlight of today is Best Buy’s deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, knocking $150 off an unlocked model of your choice.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Best cell phone deals for October 2021

Premium cell phones like the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21 seem to garner all the attention. There’s no question that they’re fantastic devices, and they’re worth every penny. But unless you have a new phone to trade in for a big credit, they’re quite expensive. Not everyone wants to spend $1,000 or more on a smartphone, after all. And the good news is you definitely don’t have to. There are so many excellent cell phone deals available right now, and new ones will appear all month long in October. We’re going to show you all the best smartphone offers...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $799.99 Buy Now There are a...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung's got no more security updates planned for the Galaxy Note8

The Samsung Galaxy Note8 had an excellent run. After the colossal exploding battery disaster that the Note7 represented in 2016, Samsung was looking for something that was good enough to not only clean up the Note brand but also become a sales success — and Samsung delivered. But all good things must come to an end, and for the Galaxy Note8, that time has come. It has officially reached end of life.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Samsung One UI 4.0 will bring RAM Plus to more phones

Samsung used to adamantly do things its own way to clearly separate itself from the rest of the Android world. Lately, however, it has adopted a more collaborative approach that has resulted in a back and forth between its custom experiences and Google’s preferred flavor. Some have even compared the new aesthetic of Android 12 to Samsung’s One UI, and it seems that there is some basis to that observation as One UI 4.0 embraces Material You, at least in concept, along with a feature that Android itself should really adopt for everyone.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy S22 release date could be pushed back a month

The Samsung Galaxy S22 may arrive later in 2022 than expected, with the latest tip suggesting that the new Samsung Galaxy could arrive in late February. That’s according to SamMobile, which was reportedly tipped off that the Galaxy S22 will arrive February 28 and that the phone will be showcased at a Galaxy Unpacked event just before Mobile World Congress next year in Barcelona. If you’re getting feelings of nostalgia, that’s because Samsung used to do this in the past.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung sells 1 million Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 foldable phones

No doubt Samsung is the no. 1 brand when it comes to the foldable phone category. Well, there really is no worthy competition yet. There is also the fact Samsung went ahead and now has a number of foldable phones in its Galaxy Z lineup. The latest duo, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, are more advanced compared to the previous models in many ways. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is selling really well.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

Samsung’s Exynos chipset with AMD GPU will support ray tracing

It is largely expected that Samsung’s Galaxy S22 flagship phones in 2022 will most likely be powered by the company’s Exynos 2200 chipset. Sure, Samsung updates its chipsets every year, so what is so exciting about it? For starters, it will be powered by an AMD GPU, which given AMD’s experience in the field sounds very promising.
CELL PHONES
ausdroid.net

Roundup: Samsung Galaxy and iPhone Antimicrobial phone cases

Your smartphone is probably not very clean considering you touch it all day, including during meal times. If you’re considering a phone case that’s anti microbial there are several brands which sell them, note these are generally only available for the top two selling phone brands in Australia: Apple and Samsung.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy