Jodie Comer on Skincare, "Lazy" Makeup, And The End of Killing Eve

By Katie Intner
Harper's Bazaar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJodie Comer is (thankfully) unlike her character, Villanelle, from the hit show Killing Eve. The only thing the cold, sarcastic psychopath, who doubles as an assassin, has in common with Comer herself is their shared love of a minimalist makeup routine. For the last three seasons, Villanelle has kept her beauty look natural, because of her busy killing schedule, Comer explains, while the actress who plays her chalks up her signature five-minute face to laziness.

