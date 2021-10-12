CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 5

By Wil Leitner
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdYpY_0cP8Yvse00

Watch Colin Cowherd count down his list of the top 10 NFL teams after Week 4 in Colin’s latest installment of the Herd Hierarchy rankings.

10. Chiefs (2-3)

“I’m going to put Kansas City at 10. Here’s is what worries me: they’re tied for the most turnovers in the league with Jacksonville, they’ve gotten sloppy. Their defense is allowing over 7 yards per play, which is on pace to be the worst in league history. How do you beat them? Keep Mahomes as a spectator. You can’t give up 7 yards a play, and Mahomes has six picks this year. The protection I’m worried about, the sloppiness, they’re bad situationally, but they can win a lot of firework shows so they’re still on the list and I put them at number 10.”

9. Browns (3-1)

“I’m going to move Cleveland up despite a loss because I think if Cleveland played the Chiefs today I think they could beat them. Cleveland DID control Kansas City for two and a half quarters at Arrowhead. They’re the number one rushing team in the league, I still like that. I thought they should have won the Chargers game, I didn’t like the PI call. They’ve now blown two 10+ point leads, that’s a PROBLEM. Also, this was Mayfield’s third career loss when his team has scored 40+ points. I think Baker when he doesn’t have to throw can throw, but when he’s forced to throw he’s not as efficient, so I put Cleveland at ten.”

FULL countdown video at the bottom of the page.

Why Matt Stafford is Actually Holding Sean McVay and the Rams Offense Back

Why Aaron Rodgers Will Soon Be the Quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Why Patriots Fans Shouldn't Be Excited About Mac Jones' NFL Future

Why Baker Mayfield Can No Longer Be Trusted in Cleveland

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Colin Cowherd throws Baker Mayfield’s wife into feud with quarterback

Colin Cowherd added another Mayfield to his long list of feuds this week. The radio host took issue with Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, defending the Browns quarterback against criticism from fans. On Monday, Emily took to Instagram to call out Browns fans for putting all the blame on Baker for...
NFL
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 Week 5 picks, including Bengals, Dolphins, Bills

Another week of NFL football means another heaping plate of Colin Cowherd's "Blazin' 5" fresh off the stove. Cowherd enters the weekend slate on a mini-roll after correctly predicting the winner of Seahawks-Rams. On Friday, he gave five more picks for fans to watch. Kicking off the action will be...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Colin Cowherd
paonlinecasino.com

Did Colin Cowherd Win? Week 5 Picks Include the Panthers to Pounce on Eagles’ Defense and a Huge Outright Win for Bengals

He turned his Blazin 5′ into a six pack again in Week 5. He picked the Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) during their Thursday Night Football matchup and is already off to a winning start. Can he keep it going? Whether you choose to follow Cowherd’s picks or not when you make your wagers at PA sports betting apps, we track his picks here all NFL season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Teams#Steelers#Rams#American Football#Foxsportsradio#Chiefs#Arrowhead#Chargers#Pi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd: Justin Herbert is already 'fill-the-stadium special' with only 20 games into his career I THE HERD

The Los Angeles Chargers bounced back from a 14-point deficit to defeat the Cleveland Browns with a final score of 47-42. Justin Herbert had his 11th 300-yard game and tied a career-high four touchdowns in their comeback rally. Colin Cowherd explains how the young quarterback as emerged as player and 'is fill-the-stadium-good' with 20 games into Herbert's career.
NFL
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd: Washington Football Team will cover against a Davante Adams-dependent Packers' offense I FOX BET LIVE

Despite the Green Bay Packers' high-scoring games this season, Colin Cowherd is not sold on taking them in Week 7 against the Washington Football Team. He believes Washington will cover with Taylor Heinicke's ability to move the chains and the Packers continuing to rely on Davante Adams, along with their struggles against the Detroit Lions in Week 6.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Colin Cowherd: Bet Atlanta over Miami this Week

The Atlanta Falcons are favored on the road against the Miami Dolphins Week 7. Colin Cowherd explains why he likes the Atlanta Falcons — ‘they have a clever offense, veteran QB, extra time to prepare… while the Miami Dolphins have regressed. Take the Falcons.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Julio Jones makes incredible catch off helmet of Bills defender

Tennessee Titans receiver Julio Jones reeled in an incredible catch in the second quarter after the ball bounced off the helmet of a Bills defender. Although Jones was initially ruled out of bounds, replay later confirmed the catch. Jones is in his first season with the Titans after spending the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

674
Followers
142
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy