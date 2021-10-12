Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 5

Watch Colin Cowherd count down his list of the top 10 NFL teams after Week 4 in Colin’s latest installment of the Herd Hierarchy rankings.

10. Chiefs (2-3)

“I’m going to put Kansas City at 10. Here’s is what worries me: they’re tied for the most turnovers in the league with Jacksonville, they’ve gotten sloppy. Their defense is allowing over 7 yards per play, which is on pace to be the worst in league history. How do you beat them? Keep Mahomes as a spectator. You can’t give up 7 yards a play, and Mahomes has six picks this year. The protection I’m worried about, the sloppiness, they’re bad situationally, but they can win a lot of firework shows so they’re still on the list and I put them at number 10.”

9. Browns (3-1)

“I’m going to move Cleveland up despite a loss because I think if Cleveland played the Chiefs today I think they could beat them. Cleveland DID control Kansas City for two and a half quarters at Arrowhead. They’re the number one rushing team in the league, I still like that. I thought they should have won the Chargers game, I didn’t like the PI call. They’ve now blown two 10+ point leads, that’s a PROBLEM. Also, this was Mayfield’s third career loss when his team has scored 40+ points. I think Baker when he doesn’t have to throw can throw, but when he’s forced to throw he’s not as efficient, so I put Cleveland at ten.”

FULL countdown video at the bottom of the page.

Why Matt Stafford is Actually Holding Sean McVay and the Rams Offense Back

Why Aaron Rodgers Will Soon Be the Quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Why Patriots Fans Shouldn't Be Excited About Mac Jones' NFL Future

Why Baker Mayfield Can No Longer Be Trusted in Cleveland