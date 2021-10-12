CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

9 Treasures To Discover In The Medieval City Of Avila, Spain

By Inka Piegsa Quischotte
travelawaits.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvila, located in the southern part of Castilla-Leon and approximately 74 miles northwest of Madrid, is often dubbed the “City of Saints and Stones.” Founded in the 11th century to defend Spain from the Moors, Avila is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, mostly because it is one of only a few medieval cities in the world that is totally enclosed in a nearly intact city wall. The city is located on the river Adaja, but on a plateau 1,132 feet above sea level. I came to Avila by train from Madrid and could already see the massive walls, punctuated by 88 semi-circular towers from a distance. An eye-catching sight that also fascinated Italian painter Guido Caprotti over 100 years ago. He arrived in the middle of a snowstorm but was so taken with the atmosphere and beauty of Avila, that he never left.

www.travelawaits.com

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

Hundreds of Ornate, Rock-Cut Tombs Discovered in Ancient Turkish City

Excavations at Blaundos in Uşak, Turkey, have revealed 400 rock-cut tombs dated to 1,800 years ago, when the ancient city was under Roman control. Many of the tombs are decorated with images of vine branches, bunches of grapes, flowers, animals and mythological figures, the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) reports. Blaundos...
WORLD
Forward

At the Cloisters, an oddly-shaped window reveals hints of Jewish life in medieval Spain

Sometime in the 900s, a Spanish monk named Maius painted his version of Jerusalem. Rendered on vellum in precise detail and luminous color, the painting tells a very Christian story, imagining the harmonious city that might emerge after the Day of Judgment. But with its horseshoe arches, distinctive crenellations and tall flying buttresses, this ideal Jerusalem looks a lot like the very real Spanish city of Córdoba.
VISUAL ART
travelawaits.com

My 6 Favorite Unique Places To Visit In England

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. For such a small country, England has a lot of unique places to visit. History is everywhere you go and you can literally walk through the ages and sometimes, simply stumble upon a piece of history you weren’t expecting to find. I love how many unusual, quirky, and totally unique places, buildings, monuments, and attractions there are in this small island country. To top it off, the English are well known for being eccentric, so you can also find some unique and frankly odd places to visit! Here are my favorite unique places to visit in England.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#La Santa#Bakeries#Unesco#Italian#Catholic#Yemas#The Wall Of Avila
FOX40

British Museum to display the world’s oldest map of stars

LONDON (AP) — The British Museum will display what it says is the world’s oldest surviving map of the stars in a major upcoming exhibition on the Stonehenge stone circle. The 3,600-year-old “Nebra Sky Disc,” first discovered in Germany in 1999, is one of the oldest surviving representations of the cosmos in the world and […]
WORLD
FanSided

House of the Dragon begins filming at medieval castle in Spain

Filming continues on the first season of House of the Dragon, HBO’s lavish Game of Thrones prequel. Watching the cast and crew shoot in all manner of gorgeous medieval castles, it feels like old times, although we’ll have to see if the finished product lives up to the Game of Thrones legacy.
TV SERIES
travelawaits.com

6 Unique Experiences In Colombia

Mention Colombia and many people’s first reaction is “unsafe, kidnappings, drug lords, and gangs” — not necessarily in that order. That was true two decades ago. Today, for those in the know, Colombia is best represented by “climate, biodiversity, affordability, historic, and welcoming” — a complete opposite to how many still perceive South America’s most northerly country. In fact, Colombia is one of the best countries to retire according to the Global Retirement Index published by U.S. platform Global Living. Reputations – especially poor ones it seems – take a while to lose. But Colombia is emerging from a negative perception and is not only attracting ex-pat retirees, but also tourists from all over the world.
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
Place
Madrid, Spain
Variety

Ferdydurke, Lazona, Kowalski Set Shoot Dates for ‘The Rite of Spring,’ from ‘The Wound’s’ Fernando Franco (EXCLUSIVE)

Seville’s Ferdydurke Films, the label of San Sebastian and Goya-winning director Fernando Franco, will join forces with San Sebastian’s Kowalski Films and Madrid’s Lazona Films to produce “The Rite of Spring” (“La consacración de la primavera”), Franco’s awaited third feature as a director. Delayed by COVID-19 – the project was originally presented at Paris forum Small is Beautiful in 2019 – “The Rite of Spring” is scheduled to shoot in the first quarter of 2022. Also written by Franco, “The Rite of Spring” is backed by Spain’s ICAA film agency, the regional government of Andalusia and Madrid and Andalusian public broadcaster Canal...
MOVIES
travelawaits.com

6 Most Haunted Hotels In The UK

There’s something special about the thrill of staying in a haunted hotel, the excitement of wondering if you’ll experience something supernatural. Will you see a ghost? Will you feel its spooky presence? The UK has many very old buildings that are now hotels, from castles to old inns, and some of them are reported to be haunted. As the spookiest time of year approaches, whether you believe in ghosts or not, staying in a haunted hotel is a fun way to spend an overnight trip. I love a good ghost story and, for me, it’s more about the story of what happened in the building and why it’s said to be haunted, and who by, than the possibility of actually seeing a ghost. But with lots of people claiming sightings of ghosts in these hotels, there’s always the chance of a paranormal experience.
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

Suffering and Style Blend in New York Show of Under-Known Polychrome Sculptures by Women, Indigenous Artists

The Catholic Church is known for its love of sumptuous aesthetics where beauty and suffering meet, often to extreme effect. That tendency shows up in polychrome sculptures created in Spain and the Americas between the 16th and 19th centuries. These wood and clay depictions of tortured saints, painted in fleshy tones and exaggerated with drops of blood made from beaded glass, were created to remind their owners of their faith—and the sacrifice that went with it. The Hispanic Society Museum & Library in Upper Manhattan owns one of the largest collections of polychrome sculptures outside of Spain, and last week,...
VISUAL ART
travelawaits.com

Singapore Reopening To U.S., Canadian Travelers This Month

Singapore has been testing a new COVID-19 travel protocol and, based on its results, will soon open its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. and a limited number of other countries on October 19. Singapore opened what it calls vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) to fully vaccinated passengers from...
WORLD
Gematsu

Treasures of the Aegean

Treasures of the Aegean is a platformer developed by Undercoders and published by Numskull Games. What happened to the Minoan civilization? Join parkour master Marie Taylor and treasure hunter James Andrew in a historical action thriller, as they unveil the secrets of a forgotten kingdom which has been tragically trapped in and endless time loop. Explore a beautifully hand-drawn non-lineal open world, recover valuable relics, chart a lost island and gather new clues in every loop to complete an ancient prophecy. Solve the riddles and mysteries that angered the old Gods, on your quest to prevent history from repeating itself forever.
VIDEO GAMES
travelawaits.com

Australia Announces Changes To Quarantine, Entry Requirements For Travelers

Australia is taking steps to return to a pre-pandemic normality with the end of lockdowns and changes to quarantine rules for visitors. In New South Wales — home to the country’s most populous city, Sydney — certain visitors will no longer have to quarantine in select hotels for 14 days upon arrival, Premier Dominic Perrottet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

‘Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea’: A Dramatic Picture of Southern Europe’s Refugee Crisis

“Why don’t you come around for dinner?,” Barcelona lifeguard Gerard Casals (Dani Rovira) asks his boss, Oscar Camps (Eduard Fernández), at the beginning of “Mediterráneo: The Law of the Sea.” “I’ve got other plans,” says Camps. Cut to his sitting on his sofa, eating a warmed-up microwave dinner watching TV on his laptop. Then Camps catches a news report featuring the horrific images of 3-year-old Syrian toddler Alan Kurdi, his lifeless body lying on a Turkish beach, washed by waves, after the dingy he was in capsized. Two days later, Oscar and Gerard are sitting on a beach in Lesbos, Greece, looking across...
SOCIETY
Indy100

British Museum dish found to be rare Chinese artefact

A stoneware dish on display at the British Museum that was previously thought to be Korean has been identified as the “rarest of all Imperial Chinese ceramics”.The plain green-glazed artefact was originally thought to be of Korean origin, but is in fact one of fewer than 100 surviving examples of Ru wares, the museum said in a statement.Ru items were created between 1086 and 1125 for China’s Northern Song Imperial Court, according to the British Museum.The dish was bought in 1928 by collector Sir Percival David in New York.In the 1970s, scholars decided the dish was Korean, however their assertion...
MUSEUMS
Variety

Antípodas Film Lab Opens in Seville as Southern Spain’s First Dedicated Post-Production Facility (EXCLUSIVE)

The South of Spain is getting its own dedicate post-production studio, Antípodas Film Lab, the first of its kind in the region. Based out of Seville, the state-of-the-art facilities are co-founded by a group of post-production experts made up of José M. G. Moyano (“Marshland,” “Unit 7”), Juan Ventura Pecellín (“Marshland,” “Juan of the Dead”), José Manuel Rocha (“Tamara and the Ladybug,” “La Peste”), (“Marshland,” “Parking”), (“The Head,” “Yo, mi mujer y mi mujer muerta”) and Darío García  García (“La Peste,” “The Challenge: ETA”). Although the studio is based in Spain and the bulk of their work is likely to be...
MOVIES
indybay.org

The woman who mysteriously got to the island in the middle of the sea was identified

"Croatian police have identified a woman who, under mysterious circumstances, ended up on a rocky island in the middle of the sea. Writes about this Daily Record. An unidentified woman, who had previously been spotted in a rocky, inaccessible bay on the island of Krk, turned out to be a citizen of Slovakia. Information about 57-year-old Daniela Adamcova, according to the publication, came from the United States, where Adamtsova lived until 2015, before moving to Ireland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
healththoroughfare.com

DNA Analysis Might Have Just Uncovered the Mystery Behind the Origin of Ancient Etruscans

DNA evidence has recently put an end to speculation regarding the origin of the ancient Etruscans. The remains of the ancient civilizations can be found in nowadays’ Italy. Genomic data spanning over the past 2,000 years, gathered from a dozen sites across the country, revealed that the mysterious civilization didn’t emigrate from Anatolia (which is now part of Turkey), but it presented a similar genetic heritage with individuals who lived in ancient Rome.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy