CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

‘I’m a Pelvic Floor Therapist and Here’s One Way To Think About Bladder Urges’

By Delilah Gray
Well+Good
Well+Good
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNEJu_0cP8Yhli00

An overactive bladder may seem like a never-ending cycle of bathroom-related emotions. The sudden urge to pee or the risk of urinary incontinence (accidentally releasing urine) can cause major tension, anxiousness, isolation, and stress. So if you're grappling with the emotional aspects of peeing a lot, know that you're not alone. Research suggests that almost 50 percent of people with an overactive bladder experience anxiety symptoms, too.

Before we go into some of the overlooked stress-related factors of overactive bladders, let's discuss what "peeing a lot" involves. Under normal circumstances, you're likely peeing once every two to four hours during the day, says Rachel Gelman, PT, DPT, owner of Pelvic Wellness and Physical Therapy. Additionally, your peeing time can provide some insight. For the uninitiated, the average person should be peeing for around 20-seconds if their bladder is sufficiently full. If you're peeing for less time or more, it can mean that you're going to the bathroom a bit too frequently or not frequently enough. Many factors can impact your bladder: things like the amount of physical activity you're doing, your overall fluid intake, and even the climate can impact how frequently you need to go, says the Cleveland Clinic.

"But here's the thing you should keep in mind when you think about your bladder: anxiety, stress, and anything of the sort can contribute to bladder urges, too," says Jenn Lormand, exercise physiologist and owner of Ascension Fitness.

Muscles and nerves work with your brain to tell your bladder when to release and hold urine, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. So "Anxiety and stress can contribute to frequent urination. This is partly because muscles around the bladder may tense up, which can make the brain think it's time to pee," says Gelman. Additionally, a 2015 study published in Urology aimed to explore the relationship between urinary incontinence and depression and anxiety. The researchers found that of the 16,263 women surveyed over ten years, those with depression and anxiety were 50 percent more likely to develop urinary incontinence.

There's no clear reason why anxiousness, stress, and bladder issues are linked. But there are distinct overactive bladder emotions involved—even if you're not dealing with anxiety. For instance, nervously shuffling off to the nearest restroom every time you have the urge to pee, you're training your brain to pee more frequently. So when thinking through managing an overactive bladder, keep calming strategies in mind.

So if you're someone who has a frequent urge to pee (and doesn't always have a full bladder), then bladder training involves working with your provider to assess how frequently you pee. From there, you will follow a bathroom schedule and gradually increase the intervals between your bathroom breaks (typically by one minute each week). Essentially, over several weeks, you work with your brain to train yourself to hold and release pee at more appropriate times. But, as you can imagine, calming strategies and stress-reduction techniques will be instrumental.

Techniques to help with an overactive bladder

Consider Kegels

"A 'Kegel' is another name for doing a pelvic floor muscle contraction," says Angela Fishman, PT, owner of My Pelvic Floor Therapy. "Kegels are often prescribed/recommended for strengthening the pelvic floor muscles." Strengthening the pelvic floor muscles might help stop your bladder's involuntary contractions, the Mayo Clinic says. You can work up to holding the contraction for 5 seconds and then 10 seconds at a time. Try doing three sets of 10 repetitions each day, the Mayo Clinic says.

Additionally, Fishman says that doing them when you've used the restroom and you'd like to hold your pee a little longer can help send a message to the brain that it's not quite time to go yet, which, over time, can relieve some of the emotional distress. There's also some evidence that doing Kegels can have impacts on your overall stress and anxiety too. You can learn how to do a Kegel by chatting with your provider about the best technique.

Try small yoga exercises

Kristin Longshore, ANP-BC, a board-certified nurse practitioner at Austin Urogynecology, says to try other exercises besides Kegels. "Often engaging and exercising the core will help strengthen the pelvic floor. Yoga poses like bird dog, plank, and a side-lying leg lift will engage the core/pelvic floor and, in turn, help to strengthen these areas.

Practice diaphragmatic breathing

If you're dealing with the urge to go, and you're trying to wait a bit, diaphragmatic breathwork might help. Why? Well, this induces your parasympathetic nervous system (or your rest and digest system), which can help when anxiousness strikes, but more than that, diaphragmatic breathing helps engage and strengthen your core, which might positively impact your bladder control overall. You start by breathing in deep for a count of four, Lormand says. "Try to expand the ribcage to the front, sides, and back (inflating the ribcage like a giant balloon)," Lormand says. "Then gently exhale, for a count of eight," she explains.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

3 Ways Your Feet Are Telling You You’re Too Stressed, According to a Podiatrist

Chronic stress provides a unique physiological experience for us all. Some people find that, when they are stressed, they shed more hair than is normal for them. Others experience pain in their jaw, likely a result of clenching or grinding their teeth all night. Stomach aches, dizziness, acne flare-ups, irregular periods—you’d be hard-pressed to find an aspect of human health that is not affected by stress. And though it may come as a surprise, there are a few ways your feet are telling you you’re too stressed.
HEALTH
Well+Good

‘I’m a Sleep Physician, and These Are the 4 Products I Recommend for a More Restful REM’

If you've had a hard time falling asleep (and staying asleep), you're not alone. Some of the most popular articles here on Well+Good are about sleep—and specifically how to get the most restful sleep. Whether it's due to stress, anxiety, insomnia, or a really good show we can't stop watching, many of us have struggled with getting proper rest. While there are so many factors at play, there are actionable steps you can take, such as creating the best possible environment in order to let your brain finally relax. That's right: You can purchase a few items that'll at the very least encourage better sleeping habits.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overactive Bladder#Bladder Training#Depression#Exercise Physiologist#Dpt#The Cleveland Clinic#Ascension Fitness#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Urology
Lite Rock 96.9

Six Natural, Drug-Free Ways to Relieve Chronic Pain

Do you have chronic pain? I have played tennis my entire life and I have to say, my knees are really starting to feel it, but you know what really helps...movement. It sounds counterintuitive, but if I walk or go on the elliptical, my knees will feel better than if I just sat for a few hours. It is just one way of coping with pain and stiffness. In fact, almost 60 percent of adults are living with pain. Back pain is the most common type of pain, affecting nearly 2 out of 5 U.S.
HEALTH
Science Focus

What is brain fog? A neuroscientist reveals what causes it and how to get rid of it

‘Brain fog’ is a vague, colloquial term for when you feel scatter-brained and mentally impaired. The term crops up a lot in the medical research literature where it’s used to capture the experiences of cognitive (i.e., mental) difficulties described by various patient groups, from people with chronic fatigue syndrome to patients undergoing chemotherapy (for whom it’s sometimes dubbed ‘chemobrain’) to women transitioning to the menopause.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Yoga
Sentinel

How does stress affect the immune system?

The functioning of the immune system is affected on different occasions by multiple factors, such as diet . And it is that the immune action uses different minerals and vitamins essential for a correct efficacy . However, in the correct functioning of the immune system other factors also intervene such...
HEALTH
discoverhealth.org

Managing symptoms of stress in chaotic times

During the past year of abounding stress, ever-changing plans and added responsibilities, you may have noticed some physical changes in your body. Maybe you have gained weight while staying home, or you have a constant feeling of tightness in your chest (that’s anxiety and is a normal part of being human). You may have a nagging headache that just won’t go away.
MENTAL HEALTH
SELF

Here's How to Actually Give Your Therapist Feedback

Most of us think of therapy as a place where we'll get all sorts of helpful insights, skills, and observations. So it can seem awkward—if not impossible—to be the one giving feedback to the mental health professional in the room. But as uncomfortable as it may seem, giving your therapist feedback can be incredibly powerful and sometimes even necessary when it comes to getting the most out of your sessions.
MENTAL HEALTH
Well+Good

Every Single Ingredient in This Psychiatrist’s Brain-Boosting Smoothie Recipe Helps Quell Anxiety

Even if you don't know the inner workings of the body, you've very likely noticed the connection between what you eat and drink and how you feel. It's why comfort food is a must on days when you feel gloomy or why chamomile tea is part of an evening ritual for many who have trouble sleeping. Our mood and what we choose to nourish ourselves with often go hand-in-hand.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thedoctorstv.com

Skin Expert Reveals How Often Should You Be Showering

Celebrity showering habits recently made headlines with stars admitting they do not bathe themselves or their kids daily, with others saying they shower multiple times each day. The Doctors call on skin expert and dermatologist Dr. Sonia Batra to weigh in. Dr. Andrew Ordon and Dr. Nita Landry say they...
SKIN CARE
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy