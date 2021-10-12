Brooklyn Nets to Kyrie Irving: No part-time work is available

Kyrie Irving was attracted in the first place to the Brooklyn Nets by their culture, and that culture delivered a firm message to the intransigent anti-vaxxer on Tuesday. New York City has mandated vaccination against COVID-19 (the global pandemic continuing to roil the planet for going on two years now) in order to gather at indoor locations, meaning that in order to play home games with the Nets, Irving will have to be vaccinated. His hope was that he could play all their road games while skipping their home games, which is consistent with his stance that this vaccine may have something to do with Satan’s computer (don’t ask me, I can’t explain it any better than that).