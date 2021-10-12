CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The stock market closed lower Tuesday, logging another intraday reversal and a 3rd straight fall for the longest skid in 3 weeks

By Mark Decambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
U.S. stocks finished lower Tuesday, with the main indexes erasing early modest gains to close lower for the third straight decline for the three main equity benchmarks, ahead of the unofficial start of third-quarter results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118 points, or 0.3%, the S&P 500 index declined 0.2% to 4,350, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1% to 14,465. The small-capitalization Russell 2000 index , however, was headed for a close in positive territory, up 0.4%. Markets have been choppy amid concerns about slowing growth here and abroad and worries that inflation...

